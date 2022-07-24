GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting on Randleman Road early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers came to the 2300 block of Randleman Road after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two gunshot victims. One of the victims was suffering from what police describe as a “serious injury.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Sunday morning’s shooting is the latest in a series of crimes on Randleman Road that has residents and business owners in the area concerned.

Earlier in July, there was a stretch of three robberies in three days on Randleman Road.

According to police, a Wells Fargo was robbed on July 13. Then on July 14, the Fairway One Stop was robbed by two men who fired their guns into the ceiling. Lastly, on July 15, a Truist Bank was robbed by a man who implied to have a weapon.

“It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William Petty, the owner of Bruce’s Auto Center. “You come through, and you hear sirens all the time.”

The Truist Bank is located next to Petty’s shop.

Triad Meat Company Plant Manager C.J. Rudd said they have made changes to keep workers safe after the recent string of robberies.

“You never know when it could happen or if it could happen to you,” Rudd said. “Closer to closing time, we all as employees pull our cars up to the front to make sure that nobody goes to the back, and there’s no harmful play done. It’s kind of scary to tell you the truth.”

City Council Representative Sharon Hightower told FOX8 staff are developing plans for improvements to Randleman Road.