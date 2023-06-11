GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street after a report of an assault.

At the scene, police found two victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

