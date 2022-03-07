2 rescued on Lake Townsend in Greensboro after boat sinks

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young fisherman is warning other people not to underestimate high winds on the water.

“Check the weather and don’t push it,” William Crandall said. “It’ll turn south in a hurry, and it happened to us today.”

Crandall is a Virginia Tech student on spring break. He decided to go to Lake Townsend with a few of his friends to do some largemouth bass fishing.

“We get here, and it was pretty…calm at the boat ramp,” Crandall said. “I have a 14-foot Jon boat, and obviously I don’t don’t like to take it out in rough conditions, but it was pretty calm.”

Crandall and another friend headed out to deeper water, and that’s when things took a turn.

“We got out to the middle of the lake, and water started pouring in the boat, and I told my buddy I was with, ‘hey, I’m just going to dock it ’cause I’m not going to risk us sinking the boat,'” he said.

According to Crandall, the large gusts of wind caused larger waves to rise up and crash into his boat.

He tied up the boat on the other side of the lake and called the marina for help.

Two staff members boated over to tow them back to the dock, but the wind and waves were too strong for their boat as well.

“It filled up quick. It wasn’t but about 15 to 20 seconds when our boat started going down to both boats being completely underwater,” Crandall said.

As both boats started to sink, that’s when first responders along with the Greensboro Fire Department Water Rescue Team showed up.

They deployed two boats to the scene.

Crews picked up one of the staff members. The second staff member and the two boaters made it to shore safely.

“I learned my lesson,” Crandall said. “don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”