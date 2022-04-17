GREENSBORO N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that two people were injured in a shooting in the early morning on Sunday.

Police say that at 5:42 a.m. they came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a call about a shooting.

Aerial view of 1819 Spring Garden Street

Police say that when they arrived on the scene they found two victims, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police reports, the victims were taken to the hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The Blind Tiger is located around a .5-mile from UNC Greensboro’s campus.

This is the second shooting to occur in the area of The Blind Tiger in the last week.

Greensboro police say that there is no suspect information available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.