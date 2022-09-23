GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week.

This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road.

The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took place on Patio Place at the same apartment complex Thursday. This area is on the city’s northeast side.

The grandmother of one of the victims of the Phillips Avenue shooting told FOX8 that her granddaughter was pumping gas with her boyfriend and another friend in the car. As the group was pulling away, they heard multiple gunshots.

Several bullets hit the car. She said one of those came through the door and hit a 17-year-old passenger in the back.

“This was in broad daylight,” said the grandmother, who didn’t want to be identified. “It was between 3:30 and 4 in the afternoon. It wasn’t even dark. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

The grandmother shared photos that show a bullet hole in the car her 18-year-old granddaughter was driving. The other shows bullet fragments she recovered from the tire.

“They heard several shots. More than that hit the car,” the grandmother said. “You don’t know where those bullets went.”

She told FOX8 this happened at the Valero Gas Station on Phillips Avenue nearly one week ago. Her granddaughter drove to Cone Hospital on a flat tire to get her boyfriend help.

“The third passenger in the car jumped out, ran into the waiting room and yelled ‘we need help,'” she said. “He’s been shot.”

This all took place just days before two more shootings took the lives of two people on Buchanan Road and Patio Place. Both happened in the Claremont Court area. Police have arrested a suspect in the patio place shooting but not in the other two.

When the grandmother saw the news, she couldn’t believe how close these three incidents were.

“My first thought is ‘he shouldn’t be dead,'” she said of 20-year-old Will Anthony Farmer, who died in the Buchanan Road shooting. “Someone needs to be in this area doing something about this.”

She feels lucky her granddaughter is okay and things weren’t worse.

“We’re so blessed that they’re not dead,” the grandmother said. “That more people weren’t injured. Them in the car, they all could’ve been shot.”

The 17-year-old who was shot is doing OK. He still has the bullet in his back and is going to the doctor next week to look at getting it removed.

The Greensboro Police Department said it is investigating this shooting and currently processing the granddaughter’s car.