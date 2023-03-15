GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they received a call about a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Eugene and Whittington Streets.

Police say that two juveniles were on a moped going east on Whittington Street when a suspect described as an “unknown male” started shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot in the foot and another was shot in the ankle. The suspect drove away from the scene.