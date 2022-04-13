GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that two people were shot at The Blind Tiger bar on 1819 Spring Garden Street on Wednesday night.

Greensboro police responded to reports of gunshots at The Blind Tiger at 10:43 p.m. At the scene, police say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say that the victim’s injuries are minor.

Aerial view of The Blind Tiger (Google Maps)

Police say that a second gunshot victim went to the hospital of their own volition and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.