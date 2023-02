GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were sent to the hospital in Greensboro after an assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Two victims were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A person of interest has been detained for questioning, police say.

This is a developing story.