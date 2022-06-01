GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a car hit a police vehicle then hit a house, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

A car was going south on Marshall Smith Road, and officer was going west on West Market Street.

The car going south ran a stop sign, hit the officer’s vehicle and then tried to flee the scene, police say. While trying to flee, the car hit a house.

The driver and passenger in the car that hit the house were hospitalized.

The officers has minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story.