GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that they had a hostage inside with them.

Officers at the scene began negotiating with the suspects immediately. The GPD’s Special Response Team and Negotiations Team also responded to the scene.

After nearly four hours, officers were able to take both subjects into custody and secure the hostage.

The suspects have been identified as Evan Dale Parrish, 55, and Mark Allen Parrish, 52.

Investigators say that charges are pending and additional updates will be provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.