GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot at a Greensboro hotel.

Police say that just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Red Carpet Inn in Greensboro about a shooting.

They found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information or information on the victims’ condition.