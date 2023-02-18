GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a murder-suicide investigation after two people were found dead on Saturday morning.

At around 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 900 block of Ailanthus Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

Police say that the victim, Ravett Patrice Robinson, 34. died from injuries that she sustained. Tevin Kewann Jolly, 31, was also found at the scene dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Investigators say that this was a murder-suicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.