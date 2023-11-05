GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Officers came to the 5600 block of David Christian Place after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Carlos Alan Guerrero, 38, and Marseddez Elisa Lopez, 39, dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Investigators say this was not a random act of violence. The investigation is active and ongoing.