GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children and one adult are injured as the result of a house fire, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The house fire occurred on the 1800 block of Glenside Drive in Greensboro.

Firefighters say they received a report of a residential structure fire with two children inside at 11:30 a.m. Crews arrived at 11:35 a.m. at found heavy flames at the home.

A person who was outside the home told firefighters that there were two children still inside the home and where they were located.

Firefighters then went inside the home and pulled the children out of the flames and released the children to the care of Guilford County EMS. The injured adult was also taken to a local hospital.

There is no word as to what caused the fire or the condition of any of the patients.

Glenside Drive is closed between Dodson Street and Chapel Edge Drive as a result of the fire, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Greensboro Police Department is also on the scene and is actively investigating the fire.

This is a developing story.