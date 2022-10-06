GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing robbery charges following a pair of robberies at the Microtel Inn & Suites in late September, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers came to the Microtel Inn & Suites on 4304 Big Tree Way after getting a report of a robbery at the hotel.

Investigators say that a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun entered the hotel and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene in a light-colored sedan.

On Thursday, detectives identified Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43, as the suspects in the Sept. 29 robbery.

The two were also identified as the suspects in an additional robbery that took place at the hotel on Sept. 24.

Fox and Cundiff are being charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon