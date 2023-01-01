GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not known what business was damaged or the extent of the damages.

Fire officials say that no injuries were reported and that one vehicle crashed into the building while the other went down an embankment.

The second crash occurred at around 3:39 a.m. on Battleground Avenue at McKay’s.

Fire officials say that the car broke a large window and several bookcases. There was no structural damage because of the wreck and the building remains safe.