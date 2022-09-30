GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:53 p..m officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, police reported that the teenager had died.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.