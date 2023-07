GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman is dead after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police responded to an “aggravated assault” on Shagbark Drive in Greensboro on Tuesday.

At the scene, they found Briana Latasha Arrington, 19, who had been shot. Arrington died from her injuries and police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.