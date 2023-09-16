GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday morning.

At around 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 400 block of Rocky Knoll Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Khasim Burgess, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of injuries.

A second gunshot victim later arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.