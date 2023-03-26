GREENSBORO, N.C., (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting.

At around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the area of Woodlake Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

A short time later, Omarion McKoy, 18, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound via a private vehicle.

McKoy would later die as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.