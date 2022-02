GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police say that they were called to Chapel Ridge Drive and Byers Ridge Drive about a shooting Tuesday morning. According to a release, the call came in just before 11 a.m.

A Lieutenant at the scene confirmed that a 17-year-old was shot in the upper thigh. They were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are still on the scene and this is an active investigation.