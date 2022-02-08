17-year-old injured in Greensboro shooting while waiting for school bus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Witnesses say a Greensboro teen was shot while waiting for his school bus.

Police say the shooting happened on Chapel Ridge Drive and Byers Ridge Drive just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

One witness who does maintenance at the community clubhouse said his work van was caught in the gunfire.

Miguel Rosales arrived at the Chapel Ridge Clubhouse Tuesday morning to work on the pool. Instead, he ended up cleaning up broken glass and left with bullet holes in his work van.

Rosales says a group of eight to 10 students were gathered near the clubhouse around 10:30 a.m., waiting for the school bus. Then he says a man with a gun ran up and started shooting.

One of the kids was hit in the thigh.

“You can see over there the guy is running and just says ‘Help me. Help me.’ And I try to help him.” Rosales said

One witness who did not want to be identified said she heard the commotion from her home office, and actually saw the possible suspects passing through her yard.

“I saw some kids crossing over in the back because I can see right out back…they came around the side of the house and probably about two minutes later, I heard pop, pop, and I immediately stood up and said ‘Oh, my God. Somebody’s been shot,'” the witness said.

But she says her instincts led her toward the gunfire.

“It’s my nature. I’m in healthcare. That’s what I do.” she said. “I ran up, and he was already laying on the ground. They had a jacket around his leg.”

She says she and her neighbor used their medical backgrounds to help the victim while they waited for the police.

“We just basically reassured the guy. I held pressure on top of the things he had on his legs. I held pressure on top of those,” she said.

Both witnesses say they’re grateful things didn’t turn out worse.

“Literally, I opened the front door as they were running around the side of my house. And so it could have went another way, but it wasn’t in the cards today, so I’m thankful for that,” the second witness said.

The 17-year-old who was shot is expected to be OK. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information right now, and the investigation is ongoing.