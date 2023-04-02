GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teenager was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1300 block of Ogden Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old girl on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Life-saving efforts were initiated and the juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say that the victim was with a large group of youths who were having a social gathering on the 1300 block of Ogden Street.

At some point, an unknown number of suspects discharged firearms toward the social gathering, according to police. The victim was struck during the gunfire and the suspects ran away in an unknown direction .

The victim died on Sunday morning as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

