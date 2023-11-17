GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting at Dudley High School earlier this year.

On Friday, Greensboro Police Department shared on Facebook that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed Matthew Grant on Sept. 29 in the parking lot of Dudley High School during a Friday night football game.

On Wednesday, police had announced that they had obtained warrants for two suspects, but did not identify those suspects.

Since this suspect is a juvenile, no further details will be released, other than the fact that he has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm on school grounds, discharge from a moving vehicle and aggravated assault.

According to medical examiner documents, officials believe Grant, who was shot in the arm and the torso when a car drove through the parking lot, was not the intended target of the shooting.

In addition to Grant’s homicide, a Dudley football player was injured when he was hit by the suspect vehicle. On Wednesday, police said that they have the suspect vehicle in custody.

“This was a brazen attempt from two idiots that I hope will get arrested as soon as possible because Rev. Grant didn’t deserve that. So I thank the officers for being there,” one man said during the meeting.