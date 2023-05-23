GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have charged a teenage boy in connection to the shooting death of another teen nearly two months ago.

On March 26, Omarion McKoy was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers had been dispatched to Woodlake Drive just before 2 a.m. about the shooting.

McKoy died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, Greensboro Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy had been identified as a suspect and a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter was delivered.

No other details will be released.