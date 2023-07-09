GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 15,000 people are without power in Greensboro and several more are without power throughout the Triad as severe thunderstorms pummeled the region on Sunday, according to Duke Energy outage maps.

Greensboro was among the most impacted areas of the Triad by severe weather as there were several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Tornado Warning and a Flash Flood Warning all in effect in Guilford County on Sunday.

The majority of the region’s power outages are situated in Greensboro.

Over 1,800 people are without power in the Idle Acres area near West Wendover Avenue and Guilford College Road.

An additional 1,800+ are without power in the area of West Market Street near Highland Park.

There are also over 2,800 people experiencing outages in the area of Battleground Avenue, Old Battleground Road and Lawndale Drive.

The last large outage area is the area of North O Henry Boulevard and East Cone Boulevard where over 5,000 are without electricity.

There are still many other smaller outage pockets in the Greensboro/Guilford County area.

1,563 people are without power in Gibsonville and over 500 are experiencing outages in Kernersville.

692 power outages are being reported in Caswell County as well.

Restoration times vary on a case-to-case basis. Storm damage from tree limbs has caused several outages.