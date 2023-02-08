GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen.

At around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen victim was taken to a local hospital, according to investigators. Their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Police announced on Wednesday that the victim had died as a result of their injuries.

Investigators say that they have identified persons of interest and are not searching for additional suspects at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.