GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The 10th case of animal rabies in 2022 has been confirmed by the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health.

A fox found on Tannery Road in Summerfield tested positive for the rabies virus on Monday.

North Carolina demands that all cats, dogs and ferrets who are older than four months be vaccinated against the virus.

Here are some tips from health and human services to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive.

Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at (336) 641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior.

Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors.

Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at (336) 641-5990 in Greensboro and (336) 883-3224 in High Point.

Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336 )641-

2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.



For information regarding the current rabies case, please contact Lisa Lee at (336) 641-3930 or

llee@guilfordcountync.gov