GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One year ago Patricia Grant was shot and killed inside the Speedway Gas Station on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

To this day that tragedy is not forgotten, and the longtime employee is being remembered.

“Everybody that came in there left knowing what a wonderful lady she was,” said Rhonda Pedraza, a close friend of the store clerk. “We need justice for Pat.”

The 72-year-old was a mother, grandmother, sister and friend to customers who stopped at the popular gas station.

“Just being able to stop by and talk to her,” she said. “Getting a hug, hearing how her days went, that’s what I miss the most.”

A bench outside the store was created in her memory and a picture of Grant is displayed on a plaque.

Dozens of customers signed a special note to mark the one-year anniversary of her murder.

“I don’t know for sure that I’ve been able to process it,” Pedraza said. “I mean it’s something that you just deal with.”

According to Greensboro Police, 19-year-old Avion Bell shot and killed Grant on July 1, 2021. Investigators said Bell walked into the gas station and demanded money, when Grant said no, he shot her.

Bell was arrested six days later. Police said he was on probation at the time of the killing and used a stolen gun to commit the crime. Bell remains in jail.

“What he did was senseless and stupid and took the life of somebody who was great,” she said. “Pat’s loved ones need to know that he’s never getting out, he’s never going to harm anybody else.”

Surveillance cameras around the gas station have been upgraded since the tragedy and a fence now lines the back of the building where Bell made a quick escape.

“I think they’re [store employees] a lot more guarded over what happens,” Pedraza said. “Seeing if somebody in July like what Bell did, when he came in wearing a heavy coat, it would set off a red flag.”

Pedraza wants a bulletproof glass divider to separate the customer and clerk. She knows it won’t bring back her friend but feels it could save another life.

“We love Pat, and we always will,” she said.

Pedraza told FOX8 that until Bell is sentenced, she won’t have closure.

Bell’s next court date is scheduled for July 18.