GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that a woman died in a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday morning.

Police say that Alesia Robin Delos Reyes, 38, of Greensboro, was riding a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle westbound on West Market Street.

Police say that Reyes was at the intersection of West Market Street and Thatcher Road when she collided with a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck.

Scene of the crash (Joe Johnson/FOX8)

Reyes died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The Greensboro Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information available regarding the incident at this time.