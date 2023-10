GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place early Sunday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 3000 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital by EMS.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.