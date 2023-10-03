GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has life-threatening injuries after an assault in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Drive when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Arriving officers found one victim with serious life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.