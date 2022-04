GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an assault in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Maywood Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

One victim arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle, the release says.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.