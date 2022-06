GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Douglas Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a stabbing.

One victim was found with a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.