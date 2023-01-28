GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. There is no information available on their condition at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time as well. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.