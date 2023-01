GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide.

At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard.

At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police announced later that Walker had died due to her injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.