GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was fatally shot by Greensboro police on Randleman Road on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 9:41 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 3100 block of Creek Ridge Road after getting a report of a firearm discharge. Calls were also received indicating that shots were heard in addition to fireworks and that there was a person allegedly throwing knives.

At the scene, police confirmed that fireworks were being set off but did not find a person with knives.

At around 9:55 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the area of Creek Ridge Road and Randleman Road on a weapons/firearms call.

At the scene, police found a person armed with what looked like a large knife and a machete along Creek Ridge Road near Rehobeth Church Road.

Police say that the person armed with the knife and machete began to run east on Creek Ridge Road towards Randleman Road once officers made contact with them, refusing officers’ commands.

Investigators say that they chased the person armed with the knife and machete for a distance of around 1.5 miles down Creek Ridge Road and attempted to use “less-lethal options” such as pepper spray and a stun gun.

Police say that their attempts to get the person to comply were unsuccessful and the person continued to run until arriving at the parking lot of BP at 2600 Randelman Road. At that point, the person armed with the knife and machete allegedly “stopped, changed direction and began advancing towards officers with the knives.”

It was at that point that three Greensboro police officers fired their weapons and struck the person. Officers began rendering aid until EMS arrived. The person armed with the knives was taken to a local hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has responded and will conduct a criminal investigation into the fatal shooting, as is standard protocol. The GPD’s Professional Standards Division is also conducting an internal investigation to determine if GPD policies were followed.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative duty.