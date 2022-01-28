1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:12 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one person who had been shot. He has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.