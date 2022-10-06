GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a reported shooting on Thursday.

Officers responded around 3:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Rollins Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.