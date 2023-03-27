GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:43 p. m. officers responded to the 3600 block of Hahns Lane when they were told about an assault.

Officers found one person who had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Officers also found a potential suspect in the area following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.