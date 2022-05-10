GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 5:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 500 block of Mystic Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one victim who had been shot.

The victim was then taken to a hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.