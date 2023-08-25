GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:09 p.m., officers were in the area of Randleman Road and Corliss Street when they heard a gunshot.

Officers found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.