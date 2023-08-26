GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in an altercation on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University on Friday night, according to the university.

Initially, an Aggie Alert was sent out on Friday night that read: “Shots fired in the area of the rear of Student Center. UPD on scene. Avoid the area at this time.”

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a group of individuals got into an altercation on the NC A&T campus and shots were fired, according to the university. One person was shot and they self transported to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NC A&T says the group of individuals involved in the altercation and shooting “were not students or guests of students,” and the shooting happened outside the student center.

The shooting is being investigated by the NC A&T University Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department.

Another Aggie Alert was sent out at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday which read: “Investigation still ongoing at this time. Continue to avoid the area. If you have any information please call UPD at 336-334-7675.”

There is no further information available at this time.