GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is seriously injured as the result of a Sunday morning shooting, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 4:27 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 300 block of Hideaway Court after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital by EMS with a “serious injury.”

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.