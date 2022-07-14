GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital with a serious injury after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday evening, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:39 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Holden Road and South Hayden Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.