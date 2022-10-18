GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:28 p.m., Greensboro police responded to Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one person with a serious injury who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.