GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a home on Turnbridge Circle about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a victim who had been shot and had “serious injury.” The victim was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was released.