GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were on the scene of an early morning shooting in Greensboro Tuesday.

According to police, they responded to a call about an assault on the 400 block of McIntosh Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

One person had been shot and they were taken to the hospital. Police have not been able to say what the condition of that person was.

Both Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Greensboro police officers were on the scene. No information about any suspects has been released.