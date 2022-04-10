GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been left injured in an aggravated assault Sunday morning in Greensboro.

At 2:50 a.m., Greensboro police officers came to a local hospital after being alerted about a walk-in patient suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

During that time, police say they were able to determine that the shooting happened on the 700 block of South Chapman Street.

Nearby landmarks include The Vic apartments, Chapman Place apartments, Domino’s Pizza and Spring Garden Street.

Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.