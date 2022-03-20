GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that a person was shot on South Holden Road.

Officers say they were responding to a report of a shooting at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday on the 3300 block of South Holden Road when they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was then transported to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

The Greensboro Police Department says that this is an ongoing investigation and that there is no information on a suspect available at this time.